Design Recipes: 10 ways to create a winning vignette

Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

Whether in groupings or sets, vignettes provide an opportunity to bring in small arrangements of decor that can help bring nearly any space to life. From entries to side tables, consoles and dressers, vignettes offer an opportunity to infuse interesting decorative elements that will help make a space shine.

Top ways to create vignettes

1. Look to group decorative elements in pairs or sets of threes. This can offer a nice visual rhythm.