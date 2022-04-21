Makeovers: A tale of three kitchens

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

There’s more than one way to refresh the hub of the home. Sometimes you can take a face-lift approach like Natalie Jagels with Patricia Interiors in Oakland and Macomb counties did with three kitchens, including her own. Compared to your average remodel, these projects were faster, more affordable and livable during the process. From painted cabinets to backsplashes that wow, here are some impactful updates for this go-to space.