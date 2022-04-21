The Plumber: Four sanitary options available for new toilets

Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Dear Ed: It's time for us to replace our old toilet. With the new toilet, we not only want to save water, but we're looking to include a few sanitary features to cut down on cleaning. What are some of your favorite cleaning options to include?

— Jean, Massachusetts

Dear Jean: Toilet cleanliness features are a hot category for homeowners seeking to upgrade their bathrooms. Here are four options to keep in mind.

1. Washing toilet seats.

A bidet-style toilet seat can be added to many existing and new toilets. These seats can be a good clean option to start with.

2. Continuous cleaning flush systems.

This built-in feature can be ordered as an option on some new toilets. Basically it adds a special toilet cleaner to every flush to help with bowl cleaning.

3. Skirted toilet bowls.

Skirted toilets have smooth toilet bowl sides without the tough-to-clean nooks and crannies.

4. One-piece toilets.

A one-piece toilet has no gap between the tank and bowl, so it can be a nice option if you're looking to avoid the gap.

Options can raise the overall price tag, but including some or all of these features may really help your toilet clean up its act.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.