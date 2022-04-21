Welcome Mat: Bring art to your walls with custom DIA prints

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Bring art to your walls with custom DIA prints

Build your own gallery wall at home featuring favorites from the Detroit Institute of Arts with the DIA Custom Prints program. "Launched in 2019 to meet the demand for more wall art, especially on canvas, for people’s homes and places of business,” according to the DIA's Jennifer Borthwick, the program is now in its third year and has more than 250 images available for purchase. A wide variety framing options and sizes help personalize the look of the art to your space; prints are of the highest quality, made in the U.S. and are color-matched to the originals by museum professionals. Visit customprints.dia.org.