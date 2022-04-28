Trash or Treasure: Appraisal sessions can reveal an item's secrets

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“Enquiring minds want to know.” That may have been the longtime slogan for the National Enquirer, but it’s also a good motto for the Trash or Treasure column. In the more than 13 years I’ve been writing this column, we have seen the good, the bad, the ugly, and just about everything in between. The fun part of writing it is that you never know what will turn up next – from a painter known as “Detroit’s Picasso,” which recently sold at auction, to a Cambodian gas pump globe brought back in a carry-on after travels in Southeast Asia.