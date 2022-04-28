Welcome Mat: Cranbrook House & Gardens hosting 50th spring plant sale

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Cranbrook House & Gardens hosting 50th spring plant sale

As the largest source of revenue for Cranbrook House & Gardens, plant sales help to make upcoming projects, such as the redesign of the Cranbrook House Courtyard Garden possible. Next month, there will be an online-only Native Plant Sale on May 6-7 starting with a presale time for members. Curbside pickup will be scheduled at checkout for May 13-14. There will also be a perennial, herb, fairy garden and tropical plant sale held in person on May 10-11. The address is 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills. Go to housegardens.cranbrook.edu.