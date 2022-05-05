Design Recipes: Design classics for your home

By Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

When it comes to interior design, it is often said that it is best to be “on trend” but not “trendy.” This is where classic and timeless design elements come into play and can help to serve as a timeless foundation for your home.

If chosen purposefully, the selection of classic elements will allow you to be able to have decor elements that can be enjoyed for years. When it comes to selecting classic design elements, here are five top tips.