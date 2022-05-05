Smart Solutions: Mount Clemens woodwork shines in Florida show house

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

For the fifth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, this custom kitchen from Bakes & Kropp Fine Cabinetry – opening a showroom in West Palm Beach later this year – delivers a new twist to the classic white varieties. Featuring one-of-a-kind cabinetry handcrafted by the woodworkers at the company’s Mount Clemens workshop, the inspirational space reflects a transitional Mediterranean sensibility that complements the historic home.