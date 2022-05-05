Style at Home: The birds and the bees and everything in between

Katie Laughridge

Tribune News Service

Decorating with animals is nothing new. it is quite common for people to have a favorite animal or symbol that they use throughout their home decor. Some choose to decorate with dogs or refresh with rabbits. However, many little critters can make just as big of an impact.

It is easy and fun to incorporate animals or symbols into your home. You can find them represented in artwork, textiles, accessories and even dishware. I find it to be a fun game to go over to a friend’s house and see if you can spot the subtle touches of a preferred symbol hidden in plain sight. Regardless of what animal speaks to you, they make for wonderful decor items to keep around as timeless additions to your home.