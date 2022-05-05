Trash or Treasure: New York Public Library exhibits 250 items from vast collection

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“On his first birthday, in 1921, Christopher Robin Milne received a teddy bear purchased from Harrods department store in London. Christened Winnie-the-Pooh, the bear soon acquired several now-familiar companions: Eeyore, Piglet, Kanga, Tigger, and Roo… in time, Christopher’s playmates would come to inspire several classic works such as 'Winnie-the-Pooh' (1926) and 'The House and Pooh Corner' (1928), all written by his father, A.A. Milne,” explains a placard beneath a glass case filled with five stuffed animals.