The Inside Outside Guys: Housing of the future?

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

What do the names Climatrone, Eden Project, Biosphere and Green dome have in common?

They are names of facilities constructed to function as examples of “buildings of tomorrow.”

In the 1970s and '80s, we knew two things; one that the world would run out of all fossil fuel reserves before the turn of the century and, two, that global cooling would create a need for more energy-efficient housing. Publications such as the Mother Earth News touted ways to build and sustain housing using everything from rammed earth to straw bales.