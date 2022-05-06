Welcome Mat: Spring show at Epiphany Glass offers workshops

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

More backyard butterflies

Guest speaker Mary Ellen Van Slembrouck and the Meadow Brook Garden Club share tips on how to attract more butterflies to your garden at 10 a.m. May 20 at Meadow Brook Hall. Van Slembrouck will show common butterflies often found in southeast Michigan and how gardeners can attract them by planting Michigan natives and providing shelter and resources. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required but visitors must follow pandemic protocols. This presentation is also available through Zoom. There is a $5 non-member fee. For more information, to confirm that the event is being held in person or to request a Zoom link (by May 19) that includes a link to make a $5 guest donation, email MBGCmembers@gmail.com, call 248-364-6210, or visit meadowbrookhall.org.

MDC helps you plan for the future

Wondering what your next home will be like as you get older and wishing you had someone to guide you in the many choices? Bigger or smaller; one story or two? Interior designer Renea M. Lewis from Design by Choice will guide you in design decisions as you age in “Your Next Home,” offered at 10 a.m. May 19 at the Michigan Design Center. She’ll share advice on creating a safe and comfortable home and tips on what to consider when purchasing your next home. The event is complimentary but space is limited. Contact Emily at emcdonald@michigandesign.com to reserve a place. Visit michigandesign.com.

Stock up at Bookstock May 15-22

It’s back! Stock up for spring and summer reading at Metro Detroit’s largest used book and media sale. After a two-year absence, Bookstock will return to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place from May 15-22. You’ll find deals on more than 400,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, and vinyl. Collectors flock to the presale at 8:15 a.m. May 15, ($20, presale only) which continues through 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit literacy and education projects throughout Detroit and Oakland and Wayne counties and counties in northern Michigan — the sale has raised more than $2.25 million for literacy and education and includes more than 700 volunteers. Hours are 11- 6 Sunday and 11-7 Mon. through Sat. New merchandise is added daily. Visit bookstockmi.org.

Clean up with Mother’s Day giveaway

Feeling lucky? Don’t have a Mother’s Day gift lined up yet? There’s still time to enter Molly Maid’s Clean Home for Mother’s Day giveaway, which expires at 11:59 p.m. Central Time May 8. The company “is giving hard-working moms the gift they really want this Mother’s Day: free time and a clean home,” according to a press release. This is the eighth year they’ve offered families the chance to win free cleaning service for their moms; the giveaway will award five winners with a $500 gift certificate. “This is our way of showing appreciation to moms everywhere,” says Molly Maid President Vera Peterson. Visit mollymaid.com.

Spring show at EpiphanyGlass

Looking for something different to do on Mother’s Day weekend? Tap into your creative side (or help your mom tap into hers) with DIY workshops at the annual free Spring Show at Pontiac’s Epiphany Glass. Offered Saturday Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., the event features renowned master glass artist April Wagner and her team offering hourly glass-blowing workshops, discounts on artwork and special pet-themed items that will benefit the Michigan Humane Society. Create a vibrantly colored glass flower or sculpted heart and learn about the creation of glass art and its man forms or just enjoy exploring the gallery when it’s filled with colorful sculpture and art of all sizes. Workshops are $95-$100 per person; registration in advance at https://epiphanyglass.com/workshops/ is recommended. Visit epiphanyglass.com.