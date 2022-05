By Daniel Neman

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

American cooking is heading in two different directions.

Fancy restaurants are experimenting with noodles made from tofu skin and Mayan dips made from pumpkin seeds.

But home cooks are just out to have fun with their food. Meringues are cooked to look like clouds. Cakes are made to look like unicorns. Toast is multicolored and spangled.