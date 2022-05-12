The Inside Outside Guys: Attic fans: Are they useful?

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

If you lived on the Gulf Coast in the early part of the last century, you were privy to the evolution of different versions of the Swamp Cooler, initially a fan blowing hot air over a tub of ice, to offer relief from the oppressive heat.

Since that time, Americans have continually sought ways to stay cool and dry during the summer months, using everything from a cold compress on the back of the neck to central air-conditioning systems.