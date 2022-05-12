The Plumber: Instant hot fans let off some steam

Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Hi Ed: Read your previous article on filling an extra hole in a kitchen sink. You recommended a beverage faucet as one of the solutions. How could you not mention installing an instant hot unit? Please supply us with some instant info!

— Freddy, Canada

Dear Freddy: Lots of instant hot unit fans asked me the same question. In all fairness, my beverage faucet suggestion can include the instant hot category since some beverage faucets have instant hot upgrades. But like filtered beverage faucet water, I should have made that clearer. To make up for this I'll be happy to share some excerpts from another article I did exclusively on instant hot units, so enjoy: