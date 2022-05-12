Welcome Mat: Explore Honeybee Hangouts in Rochester Hills

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Explore Honeybee Hangouts in Rochester Hills

See what all the buzz is about at the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm with Honeybee Hangouts from 10:30 a.m.-noon May 21 in the Calf Barn. This family-friendly program will explore the world of bees as participants visit the museum hives, try on a beekeeper's outfit, learn the bee life cycle, sample local honey and create a beeswax candle. The cost is $15 for non-members and $10 for museum members. Registration is required by 5:00 p.m. on May 19. The location is 1005 Van Hoosen Road. Go to rochesterhills.org/musprograms.

Palmer Woods Music in Homes series is back

After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, Palmer Woods Music in Homes will resume on Memorial Day weekend. The series continues each month through the summer with concerts in gardens of historic Palmer Woods homes. Grammy nominees, Knight and Kresge Artists and other award-winning musicians highlight the series of jazz, classical and world music. Proof of vaccination is required and masks are encouraged inside the tent. Tickets purchased previously will be honored on the newly rescheduled dates. Ticket holders may exchange their ticket for another concert date or request a refund. Email concertseries@palmerwoods.org or call Barbara at 313-891-2514 with requests or questions. Ticket holders will receive the address and directions via email the week of the event. Go to palmerwoods.org.

New Dutch Boy product makes easy work of DIY projects

For all those do-it-yourselfers out there, the all-new Dutch Boy Exterior Stain + Sealer applies easily and repels rain within four hours of application. Sold exclusively at Menard’s, it comes in four opacities: clear, transparent, semi-transparent and solid, with additional options to add coloration in 75 Dutch Boy hues and custom color matches to pair with any decor. The water-based 100% acrylic stain product delivers all-weather protection for decks and other horizontal and vertical exterior wood surfaces in just a single coat. Resistant to dirt, scuffs, mold, mildew and degradation caused by UV rays, it also cleans up nicely with soap and water. Go to dutchboy.com.

Greenhouses offer self-sufficiency

Historic English Glasshouse and Greenhouse manufacturer Hartley Botanic has seen increased demand for handmade greenhouses as people seek to be as self-sufficient as possible during the pandemic. The desired usage should determine the type and size. For instance, you might want to grow your own food and have an al fresco retreat. For fresh flowers, you might consider an abutting structure that would be accessible from your home. Positioning also plays a key role for maximizing sunlight, while access to electricity and water along with fertile soil are some other considerations. It is also important to know how the structure will fit into your landscape. A greenhouse should find a natural place within your existing garden, rather than dominate it. Go to hartley-botanic.com.

Designers' group note home trends

The American Society of Interior Designers' (ASID) 2022 Trends Report reveals the significant industry developments and implications, economic indicators, and shifts affecting design consumers and professionals.

Notable findings include:

•More than 50% of consumers say they’re willing to change their purchasing behavior to reduce negative environmental impact, with 44% saying they are willing to drastically change their lifestyles to live in a more sustainable way.

•The number of multigenerational households has grown rapidly (271% between 2011-2021), requiring a new set of design strategies.

•While single family properties are getting bigger, multifamily properties are getting smaller.

•Residential wellness is a top priority for homeowners, with a focus on indoor air quality, mental wellness enhancements, home office ergonomics, fitness and more.