Trash or Treasure: Valuable watercolor is by knighted artist

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“My dad really loved this,” Tom Spence told appraiser James Flannery at a recent Trash or Treasure event held downtown at DuMouchelles. Tom is one of four children who inherited the piece — a large watercolor of a Spanish dancer — from his parents. His father was in construction, part of the Spence Brothers, who built portions of both the University of Michigan stadium and Michigan State’s Breslin Center, he added.