Welcome Mat: Garden walks blooming all over Metro Detroit

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Garden walks blooming all over

Spring has sprung and garden walks are sprouting up all over Metro Detroit. Looking for ideas for your own garden or just a pleasant day out? Mark the following upcoming June tours on your calendar. Contact the groups directly for tickets and more information.

36th Annual Franklin Garden Walk, June 8. Sponsored by Women’s National Farm & Garden Association and Franklin Garden Club. Adjacent Artisan Market. franklingardenclub.org.

Rochester Garden Walk, June 16. Sponsored by the Rochester Garden Club & Rochester Museum at Van Hoosen Farm. rochestergardenclub.org.

Milford Garden Club Annual Garden Walk, June 17-18. Sponsored by Milford Garden Club. themilfordgardenclub.org.

Grosse Pointe Garden Center 30th Annual Garden Tour, June 24-25. Sponsored by Grosse Pointe Garden Center. gpgardencenter.org.

Houzz & Home results released

Curious about trends in the home industry? Houzz recently released the results of its 2022 Houzz & Home Report, the largest survey published of residential remodeling activity, with nearly 70,000 U.S. respondents. The survey found that home renovation and activity and spending hit a four-year high, according to the 11th annual survey of nearly 70,000 U.S. respondents. It also found more than half of homeowners renovated their homes in 2021 (55%), up from 53% in 2020, that home renovation spending has grown 20% in the last year to a median $18,000 and that higher budget projects increased from $85,000 spending in 2020 to $100,000 in 2021. It also found that home renovation activity continues into 2022, with more than half of homeowners planning to renovate and nearly half planning to decorate this year. “Homeowners are clearly committed to investing in their homes despite heightened product and material costs,” said Marine Sargsyan, Houzz staff economist, in a press release. Visit houzz.com.

New candles celebrate Pride

Yankee Candle Co. recently released Love is Love, a new, limited-edition fragrance, to raise awareness of global nonprofit Rainbow Railroad's mission to provide pathways to safety for LGBTQIA+ people at risk in their home countries. Available just in time for Pride Month, Love is Love celebrates love in all its forms, with fragrance blend that includes sweet fruits, inspiring florals and warm woods. In recognition of its commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging, Yankee Candle will be donating $100,000 to Rainbow Railroad to support its work helping LGBTQIA+ individuals facing state-enabled persecution find safety worldwide. “Together, we can not only work to eliminate discrimination and hate, but we can also champion acceptance and impact change, not just throughout Pride Month, but the whole year," said Lisa McCarthy, president of the Home Fragrance Business Unit. Candles will be available at participating retailers and online beginning this month; visit yankeecandle.com.

Kids Workshops are back

The Home Depot recently announced that its Kids Workshops — offered virtually since 2020 — will return to in-store programming. Offering families the chance to enjoy DIY projects together, workshops are offered the first Saturday of each month. “In addition to bringing families together, the Home Depot's Kids Workshops create a hands-on learning experience that sparks creativity, promotes problem-solving and encourages social interaction for the youngest generation of DIYers,” according to a press release. Upcoming projects include a constellation viewer, summer camper and pencil desk organizer. All tools and materials needed to complete the workshop will be available and a Home Depot associate will be there to assist families as necessary. Kids in attendance will receive a kid-sized Home Depot apron, collectible pin and certificate of project completion for participation. Visit homedepot.com/workshops.

Wide-open spaces inspire spring collection

Taking cues from nature, Detroit’s own Regina Andrew Detroit recently introduced new offerings for Spring 2022 that feature lush shades of blue and green as well as natural materials such as hair-on-hide, woven bamboo and rattan, and natural linens. “We’ve definitely noted the increased interest in outdoor recreation and nature resulting from the pandemic,” said Regina Andrew Detroit COO Carla Regina. “There are more people vacationing and even moving to states like Montana and Texas. Our latest collections evoke modern rustic appeal. The company also recently introduced new hurricane lighting and is planning limited-edition candles that are made in the USA and hand-poured in small batches. Visit reginaandrew.com.

