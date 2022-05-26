Grill and Chill with Dish and Design; tickets on sale Friday

The Detroit News

Looking for summer entertaining ideas? Then get your tickets for our latest Dish and Design, to be held in person at 6:30 p.m. June 15 at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield. The event, sponsored by Busch’s Fresh Food Market, focuses on summer food and fun: Madam restaurant will offer up a tasty recipe, Culinary Combo Bakery will feature a Key Lime dessert, Hazel's restaurant will showcase a summer cocktail and Telly’s Greenhouse and Garden Center will show how to spruce up your deck, patio or porch with flowers and plants. Tickets, which include appetizers and a drink, are $25 and go on sale noon May 27 at detroitnews.com/dish22. You can register for a chance to win tickets at detroitnews.com/contests. Don't wait; the last several events have sold out.