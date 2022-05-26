Grill and Chill with Dish and Design; tickets on sale Friday

The Jefferson Boulevard cocktail created by Nya Marshall, owner of Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, during Dish and Design at the Great Lakes Culinary Center, in Southfield, March 23, 2022. It uses Woodford Reserve, Aperol, Amaro, lemon juice and honey syrup.

Looking for summer entertaining ideas? Then get your tickets for our latest Dish and Design, to be held in person at 6:30 p.m. June 15 at the Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield. The event, sponsored by Busch’s Fresh Food Market,  focuses on summer food and fun: Madam restaurant will offer up a tasty recipe, Culinary Combo Bakery will feature a Key Lime dessert, Hazel's restaurant will showcase a summer cocktail and Telly’s Greenhouse and Garden Center will show how to  spruce up your deck, patio or porch with flowers and plants.    Tickets, which include appetizers and a drink, are $25 and go on sale noon May 27 at detroitnews.com/dish22. You can register for a chance to win tickets at detroitnews.com/contests. Don't wait; the last several events have sold out. 

