Welcome Mat: Milford Garden Club Garden Walk returns

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Milford Garden Club Annual Garden Walk returns

Now in its 25th year, the Milford Garden Club’s two-day event June 17-18 features six private gardens in the area; funds raised go to help provide scholarships for local high school students. $12 advance tickets are available starting this week or $15 the day of the walk. A garden-themed marketplace will also be available. For ticket locations and more information, visit themilfordgardenclub.org.

Get your entries in for the 2022 Homestyle Garden Contest

Don't forget: Starting June 3 through Aug. 22, you'll be able to enter pictures of your garden in the 2022 Homestyle Garden Contest, sponsored by English Gardens. Weekly winners will win a home or garden book. Winners from each week will then compete for the grand prize — a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.

Sustainable summer

Looking to enjoy the summer with loved ones and protect the environment at the same time? Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, a picnic in the park, or your child’s birthday party, compostable essentials from Repurpose are designed to make your party sustainable, stylish, and hassle-free. Among the many offerings are compostable wine glasses that are plant-based and BPA free; nontoxic, marine-degradable straws and compostable cutlery. Visit repurpose.com.

Shed 5 Flea is back

Shop ‘til you drop from the goods of more than 75 makers, shopkeepers and purveyors of vintage treasures as Eastern Market welcomes back Shed 5 Flea on June 12. Now in its sixth season, it opened to rave reviews in 2016 and has grown to become a summer favorite ever since. You’ll find home decor and accessories, gourmet foods, vintage apparel and a wide variety of unusual and one-of-a-kind items. The free event is also scheduled for July 10 and Aug. 14, all dates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “It’s all the things you love in one place,” claims Stephanie Jones, Mercantile Events & Marketing president. “Bring a big truck. “ Visit mercantilefairs.com.

Complimentary Color Consultations at MDC

Looking for help choosing a paint color for a living space or deciding on a palette in your kitchen or bath but would like some professional guidance? Look no further than the Michigan Design Center in Troy, where interior designer Carrie Chung from Carrie Chung Designs will be offering 15-minute private color consultations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 in the resource center. Registration is required to reserve a time slot. Please bring in pictures of your room and any paint, wallpaper and fabric samples you may already have. Consultations are strictly limited to 15 minutes. Launch! sessions are complimentary, but space is limited. Visit michigandesign.com for more information and to register.