Trash or Treasure: Work on paper popular still life

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“It’s been hanging in the dining room of my wife’s parents’ house as long as she can remember,” Peter Jones explained to DuMouchelles’ appraiser Renee Fessel at a recent appraisal event held downtown at the longtime gallery. His mother-in-law died recently and the couple was going through things and dealing with the estate.

Laura was unable to make the event, so Peter came in her place, hoping to shed light on some of what the couple inherited, including the artwork he brought along. He told the appraiser that while his wife will keep a lot of the family heirlooms, they have little to no information about many of the items and were hoping an appraisal could help.

Laura’s original email contained a few other details about the drawing of fruit on a table. “I think it is pastel. I have not been able to find any name on the piece. The paper on the back states 'Exposition Universelle De 1855-Mention Honorable-Papier, Carton, Chassis, Toiles, ANTI-PONCE, pour le pastel, P.L. Brevete' Paris MARQUE DEPOSE'. There is a pencil mark that states '1834'.”

Fessel identified the attractive piece as a 19th-century work on paper and “a very very common and popular Dutch still life,” she added. She identified the image as pastel or oil stick on paper and cautioned Jones that foxing caused by mold and moisture is starting to degrade the material.

“Foxing is the result of both mold and metal contaminants in paper,” explains the informative site conservation-wiki.com. “Foxing appears as brown, yellow or red stains on the paper, often in spidery spots or blotches.” It goes on to advise keeping paper materials in a cool, dry and clean room with minimal exposure to light and to avoid basements, attics, areas near radiators or events and areas prone to flooding. Another site claimed the name came from the fact that the marks looked like fox’s paw prints.

Despite its serious nature, foxing isn’t difficult to fix, Fessel says, and can be remedied by a conservator. She recommended ex-DIA staffer Ken Katz, who now works out of his own downtown Detroit company, Conservation and Museum Services (conservationandmuseumservices.com). “He could stabilize it,” she says, adding it would be easier to keep it in good shape going forward if she did.

She added that the piece has some pinholes from previous hangings and that the silk matte and frame don’t look original. “There may be a signature under the matting, but a lot of these were unsigned,” she added.

Without a signature, she said it would bring $200 to $400 at auction; it would bring closer to $1,000 in a retail gallery. “It’s really just beautiful,” she added. “It’s quite lovely.”

Jones said they had wondered about it and were happy to know more. “She will probably keep it,” he said of his wife. “She has a connection to it.”

Item: Pastel on paper

Owned by: Laura and Peter Jones

Appraised by: Renee Fessel, DuMouchelles

Estimated value: $200 to $400 at auction