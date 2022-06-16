Made In Motown: Eco-friendly Detroit condo celebrates the city and its people

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“Thankful for my Michigan roots,” reads the type on a black-and-white image of a state-shaped tree hanging in Scott DiParvine’s downtown Detroit kitchen. A gift from his late mom, the artwork sums up both his feelings about his home as well as that home’s unifying theme.

DiParvine, a developer, grew up on the city’s east side in a family who worked for Ford Motor Co. but moved to Chicago in 2008. He spent some time in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Traverse City before returning to Motown in 2020.

When he did, he knew he wanted to live in the city and considered a number of different neighborhoods. “I looked at Brush Park,” he explained, but eventually toured the now sold-out EcoHomes Detroit development. Modern, sustainable and low-energy, the project’s 14 single family detached homes “demonstrate the most advanced uses of energy, water usage, landscape architecture and planning,” according to the website.

Midtown just felt right to him, he says. “I’m happier here,” he says, adding that “there’s no arena or ballpark traffic. I love the walkability.”

When he did the initial walk through, the 1,000-square-foot structure was framed but little else. What sold him was when someone said, “You know, you could customize it and get exactly what you want.”

Floor plan fix

To do that, he brought in designers Rachel Nelson and Taylor Morgan of Concetti, also of Detroit, to help him tailor the project to his needs and lifestyle as well as maximize the space for living and entertaining. “We clicked right off the bat,” DiParvine says the of the design team.

The first change included playing some musical chairs with room locations. “Because he contacted us early enough in the process we were able to really manipulate the floor plan,” Morgan explains. “Scott was downsizing from a large home in Wisconsin to a significantly smaller space. It was important that we found ways to activate unused space and create the illusion of a much larger space. We started by evaluating the existing floor plan. We noticed that there were large vestibules at the front and back of the house that felt really cramped.”

The kitchen was originally proposed to be along the staircase wall, but the designers suggested flipping the kitchen to the opposite wall and designed an industrial-style open concept stair railing that allows you to see through the space upon first entering the home. In the back of the house they reconfigured the back entry to create space for a wet bar and pantry perfect for entertaining near the living room and deck. Changes were made upstairs as well, including making a full upper wall and half wall to open up the stairway and upper landing.

Detroit design

Scott’s excitement about the project and his return to the city also inspired the home’s “Detroit-centric” theme, said Morgan. “We wanted to create a space that felt authentically Detroit, and there's no better way to do that than to infuse the space with materials and products created by Detroit artisans.”

A good example of this is the island that sits in the center of the first floor, Morgan says. “We designed a piece that combined the functionality of a traditional dining table and kitchen island to create a space for entertaining. Fabricated by Andrew Ward of Line Studio Detroit, it features an overhang that houses stools for additional seating. We incorporated a black metal inlay along with brass rivets that mimic the oversized light fixtures above. We then brought in Woodward Throwbacks who fabricated a reclaimed wood tabletop that wraps around the concrete island creating space for a traditional dining table experience. Facilitating collaboration between two Detroit companies to create something so unique to our client was so rewarding.”

Flip-flopping the kitchen space opened up the nearby stairwell to the second floor, which features a dramatic three-story copy of an 1893 map of Detroit. A door near the back of the house, also from Woodward Throwbacks, was recycled from an old warehouse and has a wonderful painted patina.

One of the obvious highlights of the home, according to both the designer and the homeowner, is found in the lower level, where a dramatic wallpaper from the Detroit Wallpaper Company pays homage to the Diego Rivera Detroit Industry murals at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

“I think it’s so cool,” DiParvine says of the striking space, adding that he found the designers because they had a Rivera image on their marketing materials. At first he wanted to use the mural upstairs, but says Morgan talked him into moving it to the lower level. It’s among his favorite (and most remarked upon) parts of the house, along with the guest bedroom’s bathroom tile that looks like rusty metal (“I wish I had done it upstairs,” he says) and the bar, with its chairs that resemble a vintage Cadillac.

While not large, the home has three bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, even a small backyard that looks out toward the nearby Lodge Freeway. It feels like home, he says. “I think we did just enough Detroit,” he says of the homegrown theme. As expected, he loves being downtown and near all the things the city has to offer.

“It’s a cool little spot,” he says of the house. “I’m very happy with it.” The designers are also pleased. “This will always be one of our favorite projects,” says Morgan. “Scott was a dream client -- not only did we share a mutual admiration of Detroit but he also was so trusting of our vision throughout the entire process.”

DiParvine is planning on staying, but was pleased to hear from a real estate agent that the house had appreciated substantially and would be in demand should he change his mind. Like the tree depicted in his kitchen, DiParvine’s Michigan roots are strong and deep. The image reminds him to honor and celebrate his past, he says. “It reminds me of my mom and my family,” he adds, adding that wherever he goes in the future, it will go with him. “It’s always going to be in my kitchen somewhere.”