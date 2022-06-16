The Plumber: Looking for a feature packed touchless kitchen faucet

By Ed Del Grande
Tribune News Service
View Comments

  Hi Ed: I like the concept of touchless kitchen faucets and want to install one. But, I want more than just that one feature if I'm going to upgrade. What other options are available when making the move to an electronic kitchen faucet?

Paul, Arkansas

Dear Paul: Touchless faucets are a great addition to any kitchen, especially if you do a lot of "hands-on" food preparation and you want to keep the faucet a little cleaner. The good news is now that touchless electronic kitchen faucets have been on the market for a while, some other nice options are also available.

Aside from the main touchless feature, you can find electronic kitchen faucets that may include: LED status indicator lights, bypass water control in case of AC-power or battery power loss, voice control faucet activation with preset fill measurements, even Wi-Fi and smart phone pairing to display water-use information and notifications. These a just some of the options available on the electronic side and other faucet options are available on the plumbing side as well.

Aside from the main touchless feature, you can find electronic kitchen faucets that may include: LED status indicator lights, bypass water control in case of AC-power or battery power loss, voice control faucet activation with preset fill measurements, even Wi-Fi and smart phone pairing to display water-use information and notifications.

Bottom line: If you make the move to install a new "touchless" kitchen faucet, chances are you'll find other "handy" features included!

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

View Comments