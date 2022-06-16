The Plumber: Looking for a feature packed touchless kitchen faucet

By Ed Del Grande

Hi Ed: I like the concept of touchless kitchen faucets and want to install one. But, I want more than just that one feature if I'm going to upgrade. What other options are available when making the move to an electronic kitchen faucet?

Paul, Arkansas

Dear Paul: Touchless faucets are a great addition to any kitchen, especially if you do a lot of "hands-on" food preparation and you want to keep the faucet a little cleaner. The good news is now that touchless electronic kitchen faucets have been on the market for a while, some other nice options are also available.

Aside from the main touchless feature, you can find electronic kitchen faucets that may include: LED status indicator lights, bypass water control in case of AC-power or battery power loss, voice control faucet activation with preset fill measurements, even Wi-Fi and smart phone pairing to display water-use information and notifications. These a just some of the options available on the electronic side and other faucet options are available on the plumbing side as well.

Bottom line: If you make the move to install a new "touchless" kitchen faucet, chances are you'll find other "handy" features included!

