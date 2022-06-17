Welcome Mat: 'Bee Retreat' this week's Garden Photo Contest winner

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

'Bee Retreat' this week's Garden Photo Contest winner

Stefanie Wise's photo of her "Bee Retreat" is this week's winner in the 2022 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens. In it are "solitary bee houses nestled amongst the mid-spring clematis and rose blossoms, gently warmed by the southern brick wall," the Livonia resident writes. Wise will receive a home or garden book and be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.

Bakes & Kropp expands into northern Michigan

Bakes and Kropp, a premiere luxury kitchen design and custom cabinet manufacturing company with a showroom in Plymouth and a factory in Mount Clemens, recently added a new Bay Harbor showroom to their Michigan locations. The grand opening is June 30; the new showroom will include a full working kitchen display for hosting community events as well as more information and displays designed to help homeowners design dream kitchens, bathrooms, closets, wine rooms and more, according to a press release. Visit bakesandkropp.com.

Personalized love story blanket

June is a popular wedding month. If you’re looking for a gift that is both memorable and out-of-the-ordinary, Never Knew I Needed has a great idea. Based in Ottawa, Canada, the company was built on the belief that love is for everyone and was founded to offer inclusive and unique products, including the personalized love story blanket ($125), seen here. Submit the story of the couple’s relationship in just 256 characters or less and in return they’ll receive a wonderful memento sure to warm their hearts and their home for years to come. Also available on Etsy. For more information, visit nkin.ca.

Pools with personality

Upgrade your backyard with new offerings from Pool Buoy. Known as the “inflatable pool that went to design school,” the ultra-stylish, extra durable inflatable pools were designed in Melbourne, Australia, and are fun for both kids and adults. Made from durable, nontoxic vinyl, the pools come in a variety of designs and are made from a heavyweight vinyl that are tested free from phthalates, DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DNoP and DIDP, BPA and lead. Pools fit two to three large children or three to four smaller ones, according to the company, and sell for $119. They were designed by Rae Maxwell, creative director of interiors and furniture design brand Barnaby Lane, after wondering why there were not more stylish, well-made inflatable pools on the market. Visit us.poolbuoy.co

Southfield Garden Walk is June 26

Fifteen locations in Southfield’s Beacon Square Neighborhood will open their garden gates in honor of the city’s 15th Annual Garden Walk from 2 to 5 p.m. June 26. The walk starts at the former Leonhard School; a shuttle bus will make a continuous loop through the neighborhood. According to a press release, the Southfield Parks & Garden Club originated the annual walk to showcase some of Southfield’s beautiful and unique home gardens and garden art, to offer tips and ideas to homeowners, provide information on annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees and to promote the city’s housing stock. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased on the day of the event or from the Southfield Mayor’s Office. For more information, visit www.southfieldparksandgarden.org