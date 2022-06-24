Welcome Mat: 'A Glimpse Into Our Backyard' weekly Garden Photo Contest winner

The Detroit News

'A Glimpse Into Our Backyard' weekly Garden Photo Contest winner

"Siberian iris and Peony always team up to make a colorful display" writes Sheri Ohly about the lovely photo entry, 'A Glimpse Into Our Backyard, ' this week's winner of the 2022 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens. The West Bloomfield resident will receive a home or garden book and be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.

Troy Garden Club’s 47th Garden Walk is July 13

Troy Garden Club’s 47th Garden Walk with be held from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. on July 13 rain or shine. The annual event includes six venues that are all in Troy except for one. The “Kaleidoscope of Gardens” will also feature plein air artists. Tickets are $12 in advance and can be purchased online or at Auburn Oaks Garden Center, Telly’s Greenhouse, the Troy Historic Village and Uncle Luke’s. On event day, they will be available starting at 9:00 a.m. for $15 each only at the Troy Historic Village. Tickets include maps to all venues. From 9 – 6 that day, garden walk activities at the Troy Historic Village will include a Midsummer Arts & Crafts Boutique & Plant Sale. The location is 60 W. Wattles. Go to troygardenclubmi.com.

Fire safety for the summer

Here are some fire safety tips from First Alert in time for the Fourth of July:

Have the right tools on hand: July sees the highest amount of grill fires per month, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Grill outside and keep the grill away from the house, railings and foliage. Be sure children and pets stay away from the grill and supervise the grill when on. Keep a portable fire extinguishing device close by.

Protect yourself around the fire pit: Avoid areas near trees and check the weather for strong wind that can make it difficult to light and could blow sparks into foliage or buildings. After your celebration, douse the remains of the fire in water to extinguish any remaining embers and ensure the fire is completely out.

Practice sparkler safety: Never point sparklers at anyone, including yourself. Always supervise children handling them and keep a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water nearby. Know what burns can be treated at home and what needs medical attention. First-degree burns only impact the top layer of skin and can be treated with a cold compress and covered with a fresh bandage. Second- and third-degree burns beyond the top layer of skin should be treated by medical professionals.

Go to firstalert.com.

Rent prices on the rise

According to real estate data company Clever (listwithclever.com), U.S. rent prices are rising four times faster than income based on 2022 data that found the national median rent price rose 149% from 1985 to 2020, while overall income grew just 35% in the same time period. If rent prices grew at the same rate as income since 2000, the median rent in 2020 would cost $586 per month instead of $894 – about 34% less. Since 2000, rent prices have doubled in half of the 50 largest U.S. cities, with rates tripling in some areas. Although renting remains cheaper than buying for most households nationwide, rent price increases actually surpassed home price gains in seven metros including Detroit and Chicago. Go to realestatewitch.com/rent-to-income-ratio-2022.

Little Traverse Tileworks offer Michigan accents

Put a local spin on your decor with unique pieces from Little Traverse Tileworks in Harbor Springs. Each mold is handcrafted for these handmade tiles that feature clay sourced in Michigan and the surrounding region. The accents can enhance the walls in your main home or at your lake house. Designers often incorporate them into kitchen and bath projects. Selections include tiles with local themes like the Mackinac Bridge and Lake Michigan that can be purchased in the studio or online. The location is 108 E. 3rd St. Go to littletraverse.com.