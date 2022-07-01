Welcome Mat: 'Peaceful Haven' this week's top garden photo

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News



'Peaceful Haven for all of Nature's Creatures' this week's top garden photo

"When we moved here 11 years ago it was nothing but dirt and weeds, " says Nancy Chapman about her garden. "It has evolved over the years into a peaceful perennial garden — the hosta and perennials and a sprinkling of a few annuals are so rewarding year after year." Her photo, 'Peaceful Haven for all of Nature's Creatures,' is this week's winner of the 2022 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens. The Plymouth resident will receive a home or garden book and be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.

Summer sounds in the city

Enjoy beautiful music as well as two iconic Detroit neighborhoods as part of the “Sounds of Music House Concerts” organized by musician Michelle May, with the Historic Boston-Edison Association and the Indian Village Women's Garden Club. The summer concert series will include performances in Boston-Edison featuring pianist/organist Gerard Gibbs (July 16) and his ensemble, and bassist Marion Hayden and her trio (Aug. 20). Concerts in Indian Village will showcase trumpeter Allen Dennard and his ensemble (July 30), and the Six Mile Strings contemporary classical quartet (Aug. 27). The Boston-Edison concerts will be held in beautiful historic residential backyards (addresses given with ticket purchase) and the Indian Village concerts will take place in the Centennial Garden at the corner of Charlevoix and Seminole streets. Concerts are from 7 p.m to 8 p.m.; tickets range from $30-$35 per concert. Proceeds enhance the neighborhood’s community programs and services. Tickets can be purchased online using Eventbrite (search “Concerts in Indian Village” and “Concerts in Boston-Edison”).

Show house Sneak-a-Peek

Who doesn’t love a before and after? Fans of makeovers won’t want to miss the Junior League of Detroit’s 2022 Designers’ Show House Sneak-a-Peek Weekend, scheduled for July 15-17 at the House on the Hill, 205 Lake Shore Road, in Grosse Pointe Farms. The event offers a look at the home’s pre-renovated state and is “a hugely anticipated event for the JLD Designers’ Show House,” said JLD President Kimberly Burke. “From pre-renovation to the finale is a stark and amazing contrast, and it offers a look at the incredible talent our designers bring to an already impressive home such as the House on the Hill.” Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17. Tickets and more information is available at JLDetroit.org.

'Welcome to My Garden Tour' in Marshall

The Marshall Area Garden Club is presenting the 31st annual "Welcome to My Garden Tour" and Vintage/Garden Market on July 9-10. Six gardens will be featured. For more information and pre-sale tickets, check online at Marshallareagardenclub.org.

Alfresco antiques

Shop ’til you drop from hundreds of outdoor dealers and booths at the always tempting and treasure-filled Utica Antique Market, the largest outdoor all-antiques market of its kind in Southeastern Michigan, according to its website. The show dates back to 1986 and is one of the area’s longest running. Held at the Knights of Columbus Picnic Grounds on July 9-10, it has a $5 admission fee and parking is free. Hours are 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Sat. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit uticaantiques.com.