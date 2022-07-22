'Finally Some Color!' is Homestyle Garden Photo Contest weekly winner

Linda Gillespie of Marshall has been waiting for her garden to be in bloom this year. Her plants are late because of the wet, cold spring, she says. But now, "Bee balm opened up along with impatiens and begonias. This made a splash of color in the shade garden," she says. Other flowers she tends to include coral bells, corn flowers, yucca plant and trumpet vine branches. As this week's pick for the contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Gillespie will win a home or garden book and be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.