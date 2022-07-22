Welcome Mat: Copper's in the spotlight

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Copper's in the spotlight

Copper has become a hot commodity for the home. Premier Copper Products offers stylish and sustainable solutions with artisan-crafted items for areas like kitchens and bathrooms. The attention to detail in their hand-hammered copper products makes them truly one-of-a-kind like the range hood shown here. Michigan showrooms that feature these unique pieces include Advance Plumbing & Heating Supply Co. in Walled Lake and Detroit. You can also find their products online through retailers such as Wayfair, Overstock, homedepot.com, lowes.com, amazon.com and build.com. In-stock Items are available to ship the same day. Go to premiercopperproducts.com.

A chance to win $10,000 in Trex products

There is still time to enter the “Trex Moments Deck Giveaway” for a chance to win $10,000 worth of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly Trex products. To qualify, simply upload a video to Instagram, TikTok or directly to the Trex website sharing a special memory you’d like to create on a Trex deck and include the sweepstakes hashtag #TrexMoments. Bonus points will be awarded to entrants who use the Trex AR Deck Visualizer App to illustrate their visions. One lucky winner will be announced in mid-August and will receive a prize package of Trex products. The winner will also have the opportunity to be featured in marketing content and to showcase their deck build on Trex’s social media and web platforms. Entries will be accepted through 11:59pm ET July 31, 2022. Go to trex.com/moments.

Garden tour in St. Clair Shores is Aug. 6

The Yardeners of St. Clair Shores will hold their 29th Annual Garden Tour from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Aug. 6. Tickets to see the featured private gardens on the self-guided tour are $5 (children 12 and under are free). Participants will receive a map and descriptions of the properties where homeowners and gardeners will be available for questions. Registration begins at 9 beside the Selinsky-Green Farmhouse Museum at the St. Clair Shores Library (SE corner of 11 Mile Road/Jefferson). There will also be vendors and raffle items and the Farmhouse Museum will be open from 9 to noon. Go to scsmi.net.

Ann Arbor Art Fair runs through Saturday

The Ann Arbor Art Fair, comprised of three independently juried, nonprofit art fairs that run consecutively, the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair continues through Saturday. Spanning nearly 30 blocks and expected to draw nearly half a million attendees, the fair will feature nearly 1,000 artists from across the country. There will also be local musicians, international exhibits and interactive activities. Shops will hold sidewalk sales, while restaurants stretch patio service into the streets. “We work year-round to make this fair the best it can be for the artists, attendees and the city of Ann Arbor, and this year is already shaping up to be incredible all around,” said Karen Delhey, executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. “We have artists representing every medium under the sun, international art exhibits and talented musicians coming to our wonderful city for a weekend dedicated to embracing and celebrating creativity.” Go to theannarborartfair.com.