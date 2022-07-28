Welcome Mat: Annual Polish pottery sale in Milford

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Annual Polish pottery sale in Milford

Choose among a wide variety of Polish-made pottery at Acorn Farm’s annual sale, held Aug. 11-14 at the kitchen and home shop in Milford. Now in its 14th year, the anticipated event features a large collection of both standard and Unikat pieces, all at 20% below regular prices. Anyone purchasing a piece of Polish pottery during the sale will be entered into a drawing. The sale kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday evening with some delicious Polish food from Hamtramck’s Polish Village; store employees recommend visiting on Thursday for the best selection. Each piece is handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland, by skilled artisans. Works of art, they are also dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 10-8 Friday and Saturday. Acorn Farm is at 367 N. Main St. in Milford, for more information, call (248) 684-1373.

Shop ‘til you drop at unique events

Celebrate summer and pick up a few things to brighten your home at two upcoming markets planned in August. The annual Chic and Unique Vintage summer market, which returns to the Packard Proving Grounds on Aug. 7, will feature more than 125 craftspeople, small businesses and tempting food trucks. Gates open at 11 and the event runs until 4 rain or shine, with $5 admission (less than 12 free). Visit : chicanduniquemi.com. The following Sunday, head downtown to Detroit’s Eastern Market, when Shed 5 Flea returns with more than 75 makers, shopkeepers and vintage purveyors on Aug. 14 from 10 to 4 for the last of its summer events. “Shed 5 Flea brings Detroit a hefty dose or architectural salvage, vintage and hand-crafted goods, small-batch and artisan foods, apparel and much more,” according to a press release. The event launched in 2016 and has become a late-summer favorite. Visit mercantilefairs.com.

Summer unfolds at Ann Sacks

Searching for inspiration for upcoming home projects? Ann Sacks Summer 2022 New Collection has textural details with added layers of dimension that promise to add drama to any space and enhance how you experience and interact with the room. With a variety of colors and inspirations, the new “Textural Impressions” collection explores texture in all its forms, bringing both sight and touch to the forefront of design. Inspiration is as varied as the stucco that adorns buildings in Venice (Ashmont) to a pattern that dates back as early as 1,500 B.C. (Checkerboard) and a new pleated option (Belcaro Fluted, seen here) the new designs “are tiles and stone you want to reach out and touch,” according to the website (annsacks.com). Visit Suite 91 at the Michigan Design Center in Troy to see them in person or visit michigandesign.com.

Regina Andrew Coastal Collection offers preppy feel

“Get ready to experience the tranquil feel of island living,” says Detroit-based Regina Andrew, who recently introduced 14 new lighting pieces in their Coastal Collection. “Inspired by small seaside towns and bucolic countryside homes of the Eastern seaboard,” they feature “crisp, clean finishes, rattan accents and scalloped trimmed shades that come together for a preppy, coastal vibe” according to a press release. Rich color, sustainable and naturally weather resistant materials and pieces reminiscent of sand dunes are just a few available options. For more information, visit reginaandrew.com.