'Botanical Boat' top weekly pick in Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest

"I wanted to create a beautiful perennial-pollination garden as a focal point to my lake home, writes Sindy Klonke. "I found an old blue fishing boat and added soil and perennials. We placed it on our sandy beach and added rocks around it. The botanical boat is definitely a statement piece and the butterflies and bees love it." Klonke is this week's winner of the contest, sponsored by English Gardens, and will receive a home or garden book. The Lake Orion resident will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter your photos and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.