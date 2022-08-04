Welcome Mat: Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour

Get up close and personal with the horses at the Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour featuring six equestrian properties and one estate with distinctive gardens. The event will be held from noon-4 p.m. Aug. 14. See the stables and meet the owners to learn what makes this such a unique destination. The cost is $35 per adult; $5 for kids under 12 and the money helps to maintain the bridle paths in Metamora Hunt Country. Buy tickets in advance at the White Horse Inn or by calling Hunt Master Joe Maday at 586-381-8834. Arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Hunt Kennels, 5614 Barber Road, to receive a map of the seven properties. Tickets will also be available at the kennels on the day of the event. Dress for comfort and weather. The tour takes approximately two to three hours and will be held rain or shine. Go to metamorahunt.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond, the Novogratz offer Back to College line

Bed Bath & Beyond recently teamed up with celebrity husband-and-wife design duo the Novogratz to inspire students and families gearing up for Back to College with colorful, cool and modern furniture and decor. The new curated collection features a variety of items to elevate small living spaces like apartments and dorms. As a mom of seven with two kids in college, Cortney Novogratz knows how to create a fun and functional dorm room. “Our collection includes ‘dorm in a box’ — everything from bedding to lighting, rugs, bathroom and accessories — it’s that seamless!” she said. This fall, the Novogratz and Bed Bath & Beyond will reveal one lucky college residence that will receive a VIP makeover by the Novogratz. Stay tuned to Bed Bath & Beyond and the Novogratz on social media for more details. Go to bedbathandbeyond.com/college.

Herbal happenings at Van Hoosen Farm

Learn how to make your herbs work for you when you attend the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm event: Herbal Happenings at the Farm with the Rochester Garden Club from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Learn the value of herbs from local naturopathic doctor Rebecca Culley Healy as she shares her wisdom on “Spice Rack Herbalism.” The presentation will be followed by a demonstration that shows how to utilize the herbs that may already grow in your garden. Tickets are $20. Registration is required and space is limited. Go to rochestergardenclub.org.

Head back to school with Pep Rally fun

Staples has back-to-school essentials for students and teachers, like the exclusive Pep Rally line with lunchboxes, backpacks and more in nature-inspired prints that include dinosaurs, mushrooms and butterflies. You can also get nostalgic with ‘90s-inspired styles like retro Trapper Keepers, Caboodles and Jellies products. Lastly, sustainable learning essentials let you stay eco-conscious with affordable essentials, such as the Premium Eco-ID One Subject Notebook and Sustainable Earth by Staples Hardboard Clipboard. Convenient shopping options for families on-the-go include buy online pick up in store, curbside pickup, Instacart and free delivery. Go to staples.com.