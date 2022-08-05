The Plumber: Restaurant-inspired fixtures for busy home chef

By Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Hi Ed: I have a big extended family and I love to feed them my meals at holiday gatherings. I cook so much we plan a custom kitchen remodel and I'm looking for plumbing fixture suggestions for filling and washing very large pots, any ideas?

— Tina, Ohio

Dear Tina: Since you are planning a kitchen remodel, the good news is you should have a clean slate to work with. With that said, I do have some suggestions geared towards filling and washing large pots.

For pot filling, instead of filling a pot with water at the kitchen sink and then moving it to the stove, you can have a pot filler faucet installed at the stove area. Wall- or deck-mounted pot fillers are tall cold water faucet spouts that swing out over the pot so it can be easily filled on the stovetop.

Next, for washing large pots, I do have two types of faucets to suggest.

Since you do cook like a semipro chef, I recommend a semipro kitchen faucet. Semipro kitchen faucets operate and look like faucets you might find in a restaurant kitchen. They are tall, flexible gooseneck-style faucets with a spring for support to help fill and wash larger pots and pans.

If you're looking for another style, the second faucet idea I have is a wall-mounted bridge-style kitchen faucet. This is a high-arch faucet that mounts up on the wall over the sink, giving you extra clearance for larger items.

Final tip: If you're looking to fill and wash large pots in your new residential kitchen, you can cook up some nice ideas by simply visiting a local commercial kitchen.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.