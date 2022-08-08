From headboards to tapestries...here's what you need for the best decorated dorm

The days of a boring bed and dresser in an empty room are long gone. Look no further for this year's hottest trends to bring your dorm room from drab to fab.

1. Headboards: The first step to making your bed cozy and stylish is adding a twin sized headboard. Whether you choose tufted, upholstered, or leather, there are tons of options and colors to customize your bed.

2. LED lights: If your room needs a glow up, add a neon LED sign. Most can either be powered with batteries or a USB cable, and illuminate the room with color. Whether you choose to light up an inspirational message, symbol, or your name, these add the perfect touch of happiness to any room.

3. Tapestries: A stylish statement piece that dominates the wall, tapestries are a great way to cover a significant portion of the room.

4. Removable wallpaper: If you are looking for wall decor that will transform the room, consider removable wallpaper. Peel and stick wallpaper is available in a plethora of different colors and patterns, and is completely damage free.

4. Body pillow: Making a cozy study space is a must in college, and adding a colorful body pillow transforms your bed into a couch. Adding extra support and comfort can elevate your bed to your next productive study location.

5. Accent lamps: Practicality meets pretty with accent lamps. Ideal for illuminating the room at night or bringing some extra light to your desk, a decorative lamp is a dorm room must.

6. Destination wall prints: Bringing a piece of home or adding a dream vacation spot to your wall, destination wall prints add a pop of color and excitement to dorm room walls.

7. Storage ottomans: Whether you use it for a secret stash, as a stepstool, or extra seating, a storage ottoman is a versatile, yet decorative, dorm room staple.

9. Decorative mirrors: As not all dorm rooms include a mirror, bringing your own is imperative. As an added bonus, grab one of these decorative mirrors.

10. Colorful prints: Add a pop of color to brighten up your walls with some fun prints. Adding artwork to your wall is a great way to express yourself and bring some character to the room.

