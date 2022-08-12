'An Accidental Surprise' is weekly winner in Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest

It was a bit perplexing to Vicki Vietzke-Logan of Levering when sunflowers showed up in her garden this year.

"My garden is usually pretty organized and happy, but this year, I swear my seeds have migrated around the planting boxes," she writes. She thinks ultimately some birds spread the seeds to "produce these wonderful gems." As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, she will receive a home or garden book. Vietzke-Logan will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.