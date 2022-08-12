Welcome Mat: Help butterflies with native plants

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Help the butterflies with native plants

Looking to help endangered monarchs and other wildlife? One of the best ways is to fill your garden with native plants. Wildtype Plants in Mason near East Lansing is a great resource for Michigan natives and is having three public sale days Aug. 25-27. Appointments are needed for Thursday and Friday; none needed on Saturday. If you can’t make it one of those days you can also place an order and schedule a pickup ($400 minimum). For more information, wildtypeplants.com.

Hazel Park Art Fair at Green Acres Park this month

Mark your calendars for Aug. 27-28, when the Hazel Park Art Fair returns to Green Acres Park. Some 4,000 people attended the record-breaking event last year and organizers are excited to continue that momentum this year as the event celebrates its 10th year. Look for more than 90 vendors selling everything from paintings to stained-glass to handmade candles and soaps. There will be local musicians, aerial artists, crafts for the kids, artisan food trucks and a charity craft beer tent with local brews. Hours are 11 to 7 Sat.; 11-5 Sunday. Green Acres Park is at 620 W. Woodward Heights in Hazel Park. Visit hpart.org.

Preserve summer in tile

Summer may be winding down, but you can enjoy everlasting blooms indoors with one of Motawi’s latest tile offerings. Ann Arbor-based Motawi Tileworks has broadened its art nouveau designs with the addition of three new floral art tiles: 6-by-6 Zoom Blooms, 6-by-8 Crown Quintet and 4-by-8 Kolo Rose. Zoom Blooms is based on a pattern from English manufacturer T. & R. Boote (circa 1900) while Crown Quintet and Kolo Rose depict stylized flowers published by the renowned Wiener Werkstätte. All come in multiple colors. Motawi art tiles can be purchased online at motawi.com and in the Motawi gallery (170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor).

Take the next step for outdoor spaces

It’s not too late to upgrade your deck or patio to enjoy the remainder of the upcoming warm-weather days. Open to the public, Verce Design at the Michigan Design Center in Troy recently introduced a number of stylish new outdoor products, including the Jordy Chair and the Kinta Outdoor Chaise, pictured here. Made of outdoor-friendly materials, the designs are “where modern and comfort meet,” according to a press release. For more information, visit michigandesign.com.