Welcome Mat: Odd Fellows Antiques continues semi-annual sale

Odd Fellows Antiques continues semi-annual sale

There is still time to visit Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley for its semi-annual sale that runs through Sunday. During this event, shoppers can save 15%-75% storewide on an eclectic mix of vintage and antique furniture, artwork, light fixtures and home decor from turn-of-the-century to mid-century modern selections. The location is 3248 W. 12 Mile. Store hours are Monday-Saturday from 11a.m.-5p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. Go to oddfellowsantiques.com.

Enhance your concrete with these projects

Enhance your home exterior in August during National Curb Appeal Month with some help from the experts at Daich Coatings, who offer cost-effective suggestions with real stone coating solutions. “If you can paint, then you can roll on ways to improve the appearance of your concrete walkway, driveway, steps and porch,” said Peter Daich, president. “These easy projects make a big first impression on your friends and neighbors. It’s a fast way to step up the look of your property at a price that won’t bust a budget.” Each product is made of a selected mix of stone in a specialized bonding polymer. “These are not concrete paints,” he said. “These products provide a durable, beautiful finish with proven long-term performance against extreme cold temperatures, soaring heat, UV rays and severe weather conditions. Everything needed to add lasting curb appeal to a home.” For project ideas, go to daichcoatings.com/5-do-it-yourself-concrete-solutions-for-national-curb-appeal-month/.

Survey: Trim your rental costs to become a homeowner

Would you give up one bedroom to turn your homeownership dream into a reality? According to a recent survey conducted by RentCafe, 1 in 3 renters would do just that. Taking this idea one step further, they looked for cities where downsizing would make homeownership achievable sooner rather than later. Renters in Detroit could become homeowners in less than three years if they downsized their current rentals by one bedroom. Areas like Southfield and Ann Arbor would have to wait five years to achieve homeownership. Renters in Detroit were the closest to homeownership among the Michigan cities analyzed. They could save $1,956 per year just by downsizing, which would cover the down payment costs for a starter home in a little more than two years. Detroit was also the sixth city where renters could save the fastest by downsizing, nationwide. In Ann Arbor, by saving a little over $6,000 per year, renters could afford the 10% down payment in a little more than five years. Go to rentcafe.com/blog/nosidebar/downsize-for-a-downpayment-in-less-than-5-years/.

Turn your voice into wooden sound wave art

Capture the happy moments in your life and turn them into heirloom pieces with Clia Creations wooden sound wave art. The beauty of your words goes beyond the meaning to the way you say them. By recording these words in your own voice, the art reflects how you feel. After you send in your voice recording, the artist behind Clia Creations creates a visual sound pattern and then goes to work to turn your meaningful words into something special for your wall. Each piece is made from various woods with custom stain and color to add distinctive characteristics. Whether you select a favorite quote, your wedding vows or your baby’s first words, you can preserve them with unique wooden sound wave art for your wall. Go to cliacreations.com.