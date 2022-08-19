'Serenity at Its Best' this week's garden photo contest winner

Nancy Cooper's massive garden in Gregory is her sanctuary, she says. She has more than 800 varieties of daylilies in every color, shape and design. She also has hostas and ornamental grasses along with unusual perennials and yard art. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, she will receive a home or garden book. Cooper will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.