'My Backyard Paradise' is  weekly winner of  Garden Photo Contest

Janet Tocco took the last weekly spot in the contest with this photo of her garden in Chesterfield Township.

"My husband built this beautiful garden for me," she writes. "I have many different pollinator flowers for bees, bugs and butterflies. Everything is welcome! No pesticides or fertilizer is used."

As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, she will receive a home or garden book. Tocco will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. The next phase of the contest will begin Sept. 6, where readers will be able to vote on their favorite weekly winner.