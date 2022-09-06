Vote now for your pick in Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest

Twelve weekly winners are vying for the top prize in 2022's Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, and this time, you're the judge! Our creative photographers showcased everything from a garden situated in a boat to peaceful ponds to backyard paradises, so there's a lot of variety to choose from.

One talented entrant will take home the grand prize, a $200 gift card to contest sponsor English Gardens as well as the title of grand prize winner.

Voting begins at noon Tuesday. To cast your online ballot, see the photos at detroitnews.com/votegarden22. Voting will run from noon Sept. 6 to noon Sept. 13. The lucky winner will be announced Sept. 16.