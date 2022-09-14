Birmingham House Tour features six homes and a garden

The Birmingham House Tour is returning after a two-year hiatus. The 33rd annual tour, which is a  main fundraising event for the Community House of Birmingham, will be  from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday. 

This tour offers a chance to view six  private homes and one  garden  located throughout the  neighborhoods in Birmingham  and Bloomfield Hills. The tour showcases a wide array of architectural and interior design styles, according to a press release.

A home on this year's tour, which is Sept. 15.

Check-in begins at the Community House, 380 S. Bates in Birmingham. Tickets purchased before the tour are $42, and $49 on Thursday. 

This year’s event  is sponsored by  the Agency Hall & Hunter,   Gorman’s Home Furnishings, Trion Solutions and Chief Financial Credit Union.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here

