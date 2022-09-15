The Inside Outside Guys: BYO materials? That's best left to the pros

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

It is Friday evening, and you are headed out to your favorite restaurant when the thought occurs to you.

You could save some money and offset those recent price increases if you took your own lettuce into the eatery. And where are those tomatoes you just picked up from the farmers market?

We agree that it sounds ludicrous to suggest you take your own food into an eating establishment, but we witness a similar dynamic in the sweet science of construction all the time.

People frequently contact the Guys looking for professional labor to install materials already purchased by the homeowner.

Listeners buy everything from sump pumps to front entry doors and then realize they require an experienced hand to provide the installation but come to us in frustration when they discover most pros say “no” to such a scenario.

Consider this: You purchase a new light fixture to hang above the dining room table and find an electrician to assemble, hang and hook it up. During the process, your professional realizes that some parts are not in the box and two of the glass globes in the package are chipped.

Who is responsible? Who is going to take the time to drive to the electrical warehouse to obtain the correct materials? Who is going to pay for this delay?

Or how about a situation where you purchase a new faucet for the kitchen sink and locate a plumber to install it. Six months later the unit stops functioning. You call the plumber, and their response is, “We installed it correctly, call the manufacturer or the store where you bought it.”

We’ve witnessed situations where a homeowner finds a great deal on framing lumber, but when the labor shows up to begin the project, they discover boards that are twisted and bowed and full of large knots. The job is delayed while everything gets sorted out and the installer twists in the proverbial wind as the day passes by with no work accomplished and no money made.

The market has also seen a huge shift in recent decades regarding the tie between branding and manufacturing. There used to be a credibility factor you could assign to various brand names based on proven dependability over decades of use.

This has changed as many longtime top-end product and material manufacturers have created entry level products for mass distribution at the retail level, or where costs have driven the manufacturer to a single source where same specification units are produced on an assembly line that then installs various brand name badges on the product.

Whereas the guys used to recommend name brands with total confidence, we are more likely today to refer you to an installing contractor who will furnish all labor and materials.

These companies are at the front lines every day regarding product dependability. They quickly learn which shingle or pump or door will perform well in the field and which ones are more cheaply constructed and more likely to fail.

Electricians have shown us where something as seemingly simple as a receptacle can be made to a higher standard of quality and, thus, justify a higher initial cost.

It is for these reasons and others we always suggest using a professional company that furnishes “turnkey” jobs that include all labor, materials and permits.

These companies are more likely to then provide written, first person warranty. What this means to you, the buyer, is peace of mind. In the event of a product failure, your service call goes directly to the installing retailer you purchased the product from.

This is one of the criteria the Guys use when vetting the companies we so often refer.

Keep in mind: Price is what you pay for the initial install. Value is tied to service over time compared to initial price. Cost is the real dollars invested over the serviceable life of the install. A little higher price on the front end should be more than offset by long and dependable service without additional cost.

So don’t take your lettuce to the restaurant and don’t purchase the materials you expect a pro to install.

Go to Insideoutsideguys.com and hire a turnkey professional.

For housing advice and more, listen to the Inside Outside Guys every Saturday and Sunday on News/Talk 760, WJR-AM, from 10 a.m. to noon or contact us at insideoutsideguys.com.