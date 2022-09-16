Here's the grand prize winner in Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest

The Detroit News

The results are in! Chesterfield Township resident Janet Tocco's tight shot of a butterfly on her coneflowers captured about two-thirds of the votes from our readers, who selected from 12 weekly winners chosen from more than 750 entries. "My husband built this beautiful garden for me," she wrote to Homestyle. "I have many different pollinator flowers for bees, bugs and butterflies. Everything is welcome!" As the grand prize winner of the 2022 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, Tocco will receive a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. And as every gardener knows, it's not too early to start thinking about next year's green thumb possibilities. See you in 2023!