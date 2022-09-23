Welcome Mat: Learn the fine points of kitchen and bath design

The Detroit News

Learn the fine points of kitchen and bath design

Thinking about renovating your kitchen or an outdated bath but unsure where to start? Christine Ramaekers from MainStreet Design Build will share tips on the latest in design trends, remodeling costs, project timing and how to select a reputable remodeling company at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 as part of the Michigan Design Center’s ongoing Launch program. The program features a series of hourlong sessions with top design pros and are complimentary. Space is limited. RSVP by Sept. 24 to emcdonald@michigandesign.com to reserve a spot. Visit michigandesign.com.

Longest-running charity antiques show is Sept. 30-Oct. 1

The country’s longest-running charitable antiques show is back for its 58th event on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. More than 30 dealers are returning to the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Bloomfield Hills for the Bloomfield Charity Antiques and Collectibles Show and bringing goodies that include antique & estate jewelry, china, glassware, linens, pottery, furniture, vintage clothing & purses, porcelain, silver, cut glass, paintings, music boxes, quilts, art glass, ceramics, crystal, brass, copper, jade statues, bronzes, figurines, books and more. DuMouchelles will also host appraisals on Sat. from 10 to 1 ($10 per item, three items max); there will also be daily raffles, country cafe and store and a “Treasures for Charity” section featuring donated items sold at bargain prices. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door. Visit bloomfieldcross.org/antiqueshow.

Make a tile, and more, at Motawi

Make your own tile or ornament at Motawi Tileworks’ Make-a-Tile & More event, scheduled for Oct. 1. Enjoy outdoor tile- and ornament-making workshops, an outdoor raku ornament-firing and takeaway, and an indoor staff art sale and archives exhibit. Prices range from $10 to make a tile, $15 to make an ornament to $20 for raku. Afterwards, enjoy an exhibit that traces the pottery’s 30-year history or shop from works made by staff. All are open to the public (face masks required indoors). Motawi is located at 170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor. For times and details, visit motawi.com.

Storage with style

Looking for a quality organizer to help you stow cosmetics, craft and school supplies, junk drawer items and other objects in style? The patented Poke-a-Dot Organizer is an innovative, completely customizable organizational tool that can help. The rigid box has rows of holes along the bottom that plastic dividers can be placed into either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally to secure items. The modular design of the dividers lets the user configure their ideal layout for their items. The organizer comes with eight dividers, with additional dividers available. It was designed originally by founder Jane Lee to organize makeup while traveling. “What started out as a cosmetic organizer has transformed into an organizer for hobbies, kids and as a utility organizer for junk drawers,” says Lee in a press release. The organizer retails for $21.95; a pack of four dividers is $4. For more information, visit pokeadotorganizer.com.

2023 paint predictions

Shopping for a new paint color for 2023? Wondering about up-and-coming trends? Sherwin-Williams recently released Terra, their 2023 predictions, which forecasts that homes will be painted in rich earth tones, natural clays, sunbaked sands, restful neutrals and powdery pastels. Warm neutrals, juicy oranges, vibrant violets and blood reds are among 40 hues within four curated palettes: balanced Biome, passionate Lore, serene Nexus and vibrant Origin, giving you lots of options for upcoming painting projects. More details about Terra, the 2023 Colormix Forecast, are available at swcolorforecast.com.