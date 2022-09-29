Welcome Mat: Enjoy sights and sounds at A2 Artoberfest

Jeanine Matlow

Refresh your outdoor goods with Hagopian

Outdoor furniture works hard all summer long, but there are alternatives to spot cleaning or replacing all those fabrics. You can have your cushions, pillows, umbrellas and rugs thoroughly cleaned and sanitized at Hagopian where they will also apply UV-inhibiting Scotchgard to protect them from future wear and tear. They will also wrap and store your items for free during the winter. Bring them in by Nov. 30 and they’ll be ready by April 1. Pickup and delivery service are available. Cushions must be dry (leave the fabric on them). Prepayment is required. Minimums apply along with some other restrictions. Go to originalhagopian.com.

Enjoy sights and sounds at A2 Artoberfest

The Guild of Artists & Artisans presents the second annual A2 Artoberfest on Oct. 8-9 in downtown Ann Arbor. This celebration of the arts will feature 100 jury-selected artists offering jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber and more along with live entertainment, food vendors, art activities and adult beverage offerings from local sources. Sip, shop and savor the sights and sounds at the event that stretches across Ann Street and North Fourth Ave. from Huron into the charming Kerrytown area. Go to a2artoberfest.org.

Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival at Van Hoosen Farm

The Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm presents the Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival with pumpkin carving and fall activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and pumpkin lighting from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 8. Daytime activities include food, pumpkin bowling, live entertainment, crafts, cider and doughnuts from Yates Cider Mill and more. Guests are invited to carve a pumpkin and place it on the stone walls surrounding the museum property and return in the evening to see all the pumpkins lit up. Help beat the previous record of 1,011 lighted pumpkins. Scarecrows made by local organizations will also be on display. The cost is $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members. Children under 2 are free. Day of tickets only. Admission price includes one pumpkin. Stencils and carving tools will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring carving tools from home. A financial donation in any amount is requested to support the Rochester Area Neighborhood House. Go to rochesterhills.org.

Learn about Japanese floral arrangement at Cranbrook

Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research, in partnership with Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary and Ikebana International Detroit Chapter 85, presents "Ikebana: The Art of Japanese Floral Arrangement" at Cranbrook House. Featuring more than 30 arrangements by some of Michigan’s most respected floral artists, ikebana demonstrations, and tours of the Cranbrook Japanese Garden and Cranbrook House, the exhibition celebrates the legacy of the Japanese Garden and its ongoing rejuvenation. A preview and wine reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 featuring music performed by Harumi Omitsu on a traditional koto, the national instrument of Japan. Admission to the preview is $125 for one ticket and $225 for two tickets. Preview admission includes a $50 tax-deductible donation benefitting Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research and Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary, as well as admission to the exhibition events on Oct. 8 and 9. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Admission for the Saturday and Sunday event from noon to 5 is $25 for adults and seniors and $10 for full-time students with ID. Advance registration is encouraged. Go to housegardens.cranbrook.edu.

St. Clair Shores Yardeners share their tips

Join the St. Clair Shores Yardeners at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the St. Clair Shores Library for their final free in-person presentation of 2022: “This is My Favorite Garden Tool.” Hear members talk about their favorite tools for playing in the dirt as they share the stories behind their top picks for the garden. Attendees can also say a few words about their favorites as well. The location is 22500 E. Eleven Mile. For information, email scsyardeners@gmail.com.