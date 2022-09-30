Trash or Treasure: Miniatures examples of talented artisans

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“My dad started collecting these in the 1970s,” Ruth Beresh told appraiser Brian Thomczek at a recent Trash or Treasure event held at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. “I wanted to learn more about them.”

She gave additional background information on the three items in her original email to the column requesting assistance. “The enameled piano and secretary are music boxes and are 5 and 6 inches tall. The silver and gold box with the mosaic cameos measures 5”x 6 1/2” x 2”. I don’t know their history. The enameled pieces were probably purchased from DuMouchelles by my father. I believe the box was purchased in New York.”

The small piano is made of enamel and brass and hand-painted with Neoclassical scenes, including flowers, costumed figures and putti. The interior also has scenes on the top of the lid and is lined with gilding and burgundy velvet. “It even has its tiny piano keys,” Beresh told Thomczek, adding that her sister also had a few items from her father’s extensive collection. The secretary has similar scenes and gilding.

Thomczek said that the pieces are music and jewelry boxes and “definitely have age to them” and dated them probably to the late 19th or early 20th century. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any manufacturer or hallmark on them, which makes it a little harder to tell where they came from or an exact age.”

Nonetheless, he said they were probably made in Europe and would appeal to collectors of both jewelry boxes and miniatures. Unfortunately, the decorative arts market is down like many antiques at the market, but he still thought the piano, which is called “really nice” would bring $300 to $400 at auction; the other piece, $200 to $300.

He identified the other box, which is studded with mosaics of Italy, as a trinket box, adding that the tiny and intricate mosaics are examples of the fine work being done in Europe at the time. Like the jewelry/music boxes, the box is studded with Neoclassical scenes, but this one of Italian landmarks, including the Parthenon and Coliseum. He said that the box is an example of the types of items people would bring back from Grand Tours of Europe, and is essentially an souvenir. “It’s not particularly old, but it’s still cool looking,” he added, appraising it at $150 to $200 at auction. Beresh said she wondered if it was sterling, but Thomczek said no.

Beresh says that she keeps the items in a cabinet and says she will probably hold on to them. “I do enjoy them,” she says. “They remind me of my dad. I have many things from him but these are easy to store and to carry.”

