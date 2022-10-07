Welcome Mat: Detroit native Anna Sui pairs with Ruggable

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit native Anna Sui pairs with Ruggable

Detroit native and designer Anna Sui recently introduced 16 whimsical chenille rugs and four edgy doormats as part of a collaboration with Ruggable launched this month. “The collection truly brings the runway to your home, incorporating exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs and patterns that Anna is renowned for,” according to a Ruggable spokesperson. “Despite the elevated nature of the collection, the mix doesn’t compromise on functionality for your everyday life. Each item is machine-washable, durable and low maintenance.” Ruggable is known for its line of washable rugs. Inspiration for the Sui collection came from the designer’s archived collections and current loves, including florals and stained glass. Visit ruggable.com.

Earth-friendly entertaining

Looking to enjoy the upcoming holidays while still being kind to the planet? If so, consider Repurpose’s compostable tableware. A variety of products will be perfect for hosting this holiday season, from Thanksgiving all the way through New Year’s. Disposable, compostable tableware makes hosting hassle free and looks festive on your table. Even better, Repurpose is offering a 25% discount through the holiday season on all products with the code CELEBRATION25 (from 11/1 to 1/5/2023). and a 30% discount with the code THANKS30 (from 11/10 to 11/24). Options include compostable wine glasses, cutlery, dinner glasses and more.

Annual Vintage & Handmade Fall Market coming up

Celebrate art and autumn come rain or shine at the 5th Annual Vintage & Handmade Fall Market, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, at the scenic Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Twp. Shop from more than 125 creative small businesses, makers and food trucks from Michigan and surrounding states. Goodies include vintage, repurposed and handmade merchandise. Hours are 11 to 4; entry is $5. Parking is free and there will be a free golf cart shuttle. For more information, visit chicanduniquemi.com.

Distinctive dining

On the hunt for a new table to host friends and family this holiday season? Contemporary retailer EQ3 recently launched the Arc Dining Table, seen here. The Canadian-made table features a solid wood top that is highly customizable and is available in six sizes between 56 and 118 inches. Finished to avoid cracking and damage, it’s available in walnut, oak or black oak and is available in stores (closest stores to Detroit are in Chicago and Toronto) or online. Visit eq3.com.

Hit the road with Zillionaires board game

Got your backs packed? Zillionaires: Road Trip USA is an auction party game where you bid, bluff and buy up 49 legendary American roadside attractions when they’re up for sale. As a player, you’re one of the five richest people in America and you’ve got $49 zillion to spend. Want to own Turnip Rock in Michigan, the last Blockbuster Store in Oregon or Lucy the Elephant in New Jersey? Just outbid and out-bluff your zillionaire rivals to own these unique attractions. The top bidder whacks a gavel, pays the bank and puts their colored "sold" chip on the board. The family game is easy to learn, and an ideal board game for those 8 years old or older, according to a press release. Manufacturer's suggested retail price is $24.99. Go to https://bigpotato.com/.