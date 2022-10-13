Devilishly good food for Halloween

By Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

Halloween is all about indulgence. For both the kiddos and the adults who edit — er, pilfer — the little beggars’ haul.

This year, think outside that little plastic pumpkin full of treats. Scare up some Halloween food that’s wickedly delicious, thematically on target and easy to nosh on.

We’re talking “deviled” foods here. Deviled eggs. Deviled ham. Devils on horseback. Devil’s food cake. Yum!

The term “deviled” refers to foods that are spicy or over the top indulgent in one way or another. Hard-boiled eggs or finely chopped or shredded meats or seafood — ham, chicken salmon, shrimp, etc. — jazzed up with spices and piquant mustard. Dates wrapped in bacon and broiled for a savory-sweet, snack. Decadently dark chocolate cake that’s sinfully rich.

You can thank the Victorians for the colorful “devil” names. Perhaps it was a form of rebellion against the strictures of the 19th and early 20th centuries — the nomenclature made it easier for them to imply edginess rather than to actually be edgy. Spices and richness added excitement to special-occasion foods, as did the names. There’s nothing evil about any of the “deviled” foods (though, if you overindulge, your cardiologist may have a different opinion).

Deviled dishes

Deviled eggs. Light, flavorful and versatile, deviled eggs are loved by kiddos and adults alike. Hard boil the eggs, scoop out the yolks and blend them with mustard, mayo and the spices and other ingredients of your choice. Prepare a selection of mild versions for the kiddos and spicier or more sophisticated versions for the adults.

Keep deviled eggs refrigerated until you’re ready to serve them and return any that are leftover to the fridge as soon as possible. They’ll keep for up to two days. Chop up leftover deviled eggs and make egg salad.

Deviled meats. Blend ground or finely shredded meats or seafood with mustard, mayo and spices for a tasty sandwich spread, canape topping or even deviled-egg filling. Use leftover deviled meat in salads, croquettes, cheese balls, etc.

Devils on horseback. This retro snack has seen a resurgence on bar menus in recent years. Dates are slit open, sometimes stuffed with an almond sliver, wrapped in bacon and broiled. The sweet and savory elements perfectly complement one another. Serve them on their own or with toast and a side of mango chutney.

Devil’s food cake. When it comes to topping off your Halloween spread, only devil’s food cake will do. There’s a lot of debate about this American cake’s origin story, but many culinary historians maintain that the recipe first appeared in print around 1905. The Victorian era had passed, but its naming vibe had crossed the pond. Devil’s food cake is decadently dark — and chocolatey, yet light enough in texture to make one think a deal must have been made with the devil.

Serve these treats, and your guests will know that you’ve got more tricks up your sleeve than they realized.

Devil’s Food Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

15.25 ounce package chocolate cake mix

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon unsweetened black cocoa

3 large eggs

1¼ cups buttermilk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place a rack in the center of the oven. Line a 13-inch x 9-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Stir together the cake mix and cocoas in a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until blended, about 30 seconds. Stop the machine and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Increase the mixer speed to medium and beat for an additional 40 seconds. The batter should be smooth, but it doesn’t need a lot of mixing time. Pour the batter into the pan and smooth it out with a rubber spatula.

Place the pan in the oven and bake until the cake springs back when gently pressed in the middle, about 22 to 27 minutes. Place the pan on a wire rack to cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

Pinch salt

⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

2¼ cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 to 5 tablespoons milk, half-and-half or canned coconut milk

Combine the butter and salt in a medium mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer on low speed, or until fluffy, for about 30 seconds. Add the cocoa, 2 cups of the sugar, the vanilla and 4 tablespoons of the milk and beat on low until the sugar and cocoa are incorporated, for about 1 minute. Add the remaining ¼ cup of sugar, increase the mixer speed to medium and beat until light and fluffy, adding another 1 tablespoon of milk if the frosting seems to stiff.

Frost the cake right away.

Adapted from “A New Take on Cake” by Anne Byrn.

Devils on Horseback

This classic hors d’oeuvre was originally made with prunes and served on toast (which served as the “horseback”). It’s sometimes prepared with a blanched almond stuffed inside. But there’s much to be said for simplicity. In other words, let nothing distract from the umami-rich pairing of salty, smoky bacon and the dates’ sweetness.

8 slices bacon

16 pitted Medjool dates

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.

Cut the slices of bacon in half, crosswise. Wrap the dates tightly in bacon, using half a strip per date. Place the wrapped dates, seam-side down on a rack placed over a baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the bacon is cooked to desired doneness. Remove from the oven and place on paper towels to drain. Yield: 16 devils

Recipe: BBC

Deviled Ham

Use a spiral sliced, honey baked ham for a sweeter spread. Or use smoked ham or smoked hocks for one that’s more savory. You can counteract the sweetness by upping the spices but be mindful that the spiciness intensifies over time. Choose an herb-infused Dijon mustard for extra flavor. Serving this to kids or those who are faint of palate? Use yellow mustard instead of Dijon.

½ pound ham

1 small onion

3 tablespoons aioli

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

½ teaspoon liquid smoke

½ teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika

To taste Korean pepper, optional

To taste Sriracha sauce, optional

Place the ham and onion in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the remaining ingredients and blend thoroughly. Transfer to a covered container and refrigerate. Serve on baguette slices or with crudites.

Recipe: Robin Watson

Deviled Eggs

Yield: 12 halves

The deviling is in the details when it comes to deviled eggs. This recipe is for a very basic version. Upscale it by adding minced smoked salmon or bacon, pesto, aioli, herb-infused Dijon mustard, marinara sauce, pickle relish, whipped cream cheese and/or the fresh herbs of your choice. For full-on decadence, top with a smidge of caviar. Just say the devil made you do it.

6 large eggs

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon butter, softened

To taste Sriracha sauce

To taste sea salt

To taste ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Smoked Spanish paprika, for garnish

Fresh sprigs of dill for garnish

Rinse the eggs off and place them in a saucepan large enough to accommodate them without crowding. Cover with cold water, place the pan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Turn off heat, cover and let rest for 10 to 12 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water and peel. They will peel more easily when they are still slightly warm. Refrigerate the peeled eggs until they’re completely cooled.

Cut the eggs in half, lengthwise. Scoop out yolks, place them in a bowl, and mash with a fork. Add all the remaining ingredients except for the smoked Spanish paprika and dill sprigs for garnish. Pipe the egg yolk mixture into the eggs using a pastry bag or a spoon. Garnish the deviled eggs with the paprika and dill sprigs. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Recipe adapted from the “U.S.A. Cookbook” by Sheila Lukins.