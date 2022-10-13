Smart Solutions: To everything, there is a season... or two

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

With the shift in seasons, comes the inevitable fashion and decor trends and fall is no exception. While you might feel hesitant to adjust every aspect of your wardrobe or your home to fit the latest style or color scheme, it can be fun to hit the refresh button with some new elements. You can also give them your own personal twist.

As I head out to local shops and do online searches, many home accessories look a lot like the ones I saw this summer, such as woven materials, brass accents and colorful pieces with an exotic feel. The only noticeable difference seems to be heavier weights and slightly different tones that take them into autumn.

There also appears to be an abundance of dried flowers and wreaths in more sophisticated materials, colors and shapes that can fit a variety of styles. These elements can be displayed inside and out and they often set the tone for the home like a wreath on a covered porch or a front door that welcomes visitors with a seasonal statement. Try one on an interior door like a powder room for an unexpected touch.

Decorative wooden beads are popping up everywhere, but that’s the beauty about the latest trends. You don’t have to follow them in an obvious way. I often take inspiration from pieces that speak to me and improvise with a similar look. In this case, I already have an amber necklace with chunky beads displayed on a bust statue. They can also be arranged in a tray with books and other items to mimic the current vignettes.

Natural elements never go out of style. The same can be said about decorative replicas that reference nature. For now, I plan to repurpose what I have around the house like a ceramic pumpkin from last year that held a plant which did not fare well under my care. This time around, I stuck some faux greenery inside that can stick around all season long.

Classic patterns play a major role come fall as traditional plaids and checks sporting leafy hues show up on flannel shirts, pillows and blankets. Darker tones often trend during this time of year when people switch to cozy mode. Decorative accents like these can be just as impactful in smaller doses for those who don’t want to make a bigger commitment with furniture and walls.

Layers can also make fall fashion and home decor more aesthetically pleasing when you pile on the charm with different colors and textures. For your interiors, rustic touches make a statement and they can be as simple as neatly-stacked logs for the fireplace or some twigs in tall containers.

As the fall foliage slowly reveals itself outside, you can take the same leisurely pace with your home. Take your time to enjoy the process when making seasonal tweaks that you might appreciate even more when you add them gradually. Just as Mother Nature shows those glorious colors in stages, you can follow suit with carefully curated autumnal accents that continue to evolve a little each day.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her atjeaninematlow@earthlink.net.