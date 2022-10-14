Benjamin Moore names Raspberry Blush its 2023 Color of the Year

The Detroit News

Benjamin Moore has revealed its Color of the Year for 2023 and the winner is Raspberry Blush, a saturated red-orange hue.

Calling it a color that "enlivens our surroundings while awakening our senses with charismatic color," Raspberry Blush is one of 8 colors in Benjamin Moore's Color Trends 2023 palette. Other colors include Conch Shell, Cinnamon and Starry Night Blue.

“People are ready to bring color back into the home, taking a step outside their color comfort zones,” said Andrea Magno, Color Marketing & Development Director at Benjamin Moore. “Raspberry Blush 2008 and the Color Trends 2023 palette empower the use of statement colors that deliver delight and personality, while transforming rooms for incredible results.”

Every fall, paint retailers pinpoint one "it" color for the year ahead based on trends in fashion, pop culture and design. Last year's Color of the Year was October Mist, a gently shaded sage. Pantone, a leading color authority, will announce its Color of the Year in November.