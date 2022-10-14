Tiny Treasure: A folk art marvel

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

“It’s so tiny, I don’t know how it was ever done,” Kerry Hutto marveled as she showed the item she and her husband, Frank, recently brought in for appraisal to Catherine Page at DuMouchelles’ downtown gallery and auction house.

Measuring at 7 ½-by-9 ½ inches, the framed piece is the work of an unknown artist according to the label on the back, which reads Mongerson-Wunderlich Galleries and an address in Chicago. The title “Peace to the Nation, Bread for the Poor,” is a reference to similar wording cut into the cut paper artwork itself, which also includes intricate images of birds, stagecoaches, hearts, and people in 18th-century dress. The words “all cut with” and an image of scissors can also be found in the design.

“We bought it from a man who would show up with interesting items for us to look at,” Hutto explained further. “I was amazed at the fine detail and talent it required. The two labels were attached to the back in an envelope.”

Both labels have Chicago connections, although Hutto purchased the piece locally. Mongerson-Wunderlich, now Mongerson Galleries, is still in business in Chicago. Another label reads Arthur Ackermann & Son, established 1783, and an address of 408 S. Michigan Ave., also in Chicago. An online search reveals that Ackermann was a United Kingdom gallery and publisher who opened outlets in the U.S. in the 1930s. Yet another label says the piece is part of the Desmond Coke Collection, with a notation “See my Art of the Silhouette,” 1911.” An online search revealed that Coke was an author, with a book of that name, and collector. Other works from his collection bore a similar sticker on the back and have sold at auction in the past.

Page said the unusual piece qualifies as “a fine example of folk art.” The Mongerson-Wunderlich Galleries label also has a date of 1811 on it, which Page said would have been “on the cusp of the War of 1812.” The clothing on the figures in the image and the stagecoaches fit that date.

Page said there are a few rips in the paper and that the piece is both intricate and well done. “Some damage because of its age is to be expected,” she added. She also said it has a “strong message” and would bring somewhere between $200 and $500 at auction.

Hutto said she’s planning on keeping it but was happy to know more. Bob DuMouchelle, who was also present at the appraisal, said folk art is unfortunately one of the sub-categories of antiques that is down at the moment but he cautioned the market is always changing.

Hutto also brought a second piece of personalized cut paper art that they believe was a family wedding gift in 1902. The appraiser valued that one at $70 to $90.

“It ebbs and flows,” he explained of the current folk art market to the crowd present at the appraisal event. “It’s on a downward trend at the moment but it will come back.”

About these items

Item: Cut paper art

Owned by: Kerry and Frank Hutto

Appraised by: Catherine Page, DuMouchelles

Estimated value: $200 to $500 and $70 to $90 at auction

